Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $222.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

