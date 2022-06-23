Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,475 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 44,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 164,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

