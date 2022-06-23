Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.