Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 156.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 149,395 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,183,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

