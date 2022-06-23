Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €110.00 to €27.50. The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 301280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (MGDDY)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.