Comparing Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) & Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lilium and Vertical Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lilium 0 4 2 0 2.33 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50

Lilium currently has a consensus price target of $10.92, indicating a potential upside of 297.09%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.19%. Given Lilium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lilium is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Risk & Volatility

Lilium has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lilium and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lilium N/A N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lilium and Vertical Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lilium $60,000.00 13,075.33 -$486.29 million N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 4,507.91 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Summary

Lilium beats Vertical Aerospace on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

