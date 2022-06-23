ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 41.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $571,673.72 and $583,423.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010641 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00167820 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

