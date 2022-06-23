CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.15

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.61. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 19,801 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $38.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

