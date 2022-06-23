Cormark Trims Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Target Price to C$4.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$261.68 million and a PE ratio of -16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.22.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

