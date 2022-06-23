Cormark Trims Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Target Price to C$4.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$261.68 million and a PE ratio of -16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. Alithya Group has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.22.
Alithya Group Company Profile
