Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.