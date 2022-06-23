Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Stock Price Down 6%

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) shares were down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSPLF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 270 ($3.31) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

