Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 15th

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.

Cousins Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 136.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.