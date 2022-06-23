Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 15th

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th.
Cousins Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 136.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.
Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.02.
CUZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cousins Properties (Get Rating)
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.