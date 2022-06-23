CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.38.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.93. The stock had a trading volume of 135,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,881. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of -220.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.11.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,839 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,409. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

