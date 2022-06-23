Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $185.62

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $185.62 and last traded at $185.62, with a volume of 13709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.90.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

