Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $185.62

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $185.62 and last traded at $185.62, with a volume of 13709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.87.
Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.
In other Cummins news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile (NYSE:CMI)
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.