CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.30. 251,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

