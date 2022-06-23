Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $245.91 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

