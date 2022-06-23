Darin S. Harris Sells 743 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of JACK traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,700,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 547,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $47,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

