Dash Market Capitalization Tops $517.25 Million (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $47.96 or 0.00230959 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $517.25 million and approximately $84.54 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001258 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.90 or 0.00379954 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,785,052 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

