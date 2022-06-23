Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading 8.1% Higher

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.79. 7,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,444 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,679 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after purchasing an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $23,191,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.