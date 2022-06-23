DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.32

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 124136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

