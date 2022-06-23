DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.32

Shares of DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 124136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts predict that DENSO Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

