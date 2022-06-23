Deri Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $262,193.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $262,193.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00078892 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00301911 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014201 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 468,497,680 coins and its circulating supply is 164,198,249 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

