Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) a $110.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

