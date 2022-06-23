Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Up 2.2%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. 769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.0127 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

