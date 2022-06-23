Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 7.5%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) shares were down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $239.02 and last traded at $239.50. Approximately 4,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 204,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.88 and its 200-day moving average is $271.87.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

