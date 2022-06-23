Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.03

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.03 and last traded at $64.27, with a volume of 3758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Diodes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.