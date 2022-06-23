Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Shares Up 2.5%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.