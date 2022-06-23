Dock Price Tops $0.0166 on Top Exchanges (DOCK)

Dock (DOCK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Dock has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dock

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 771,103,378 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

