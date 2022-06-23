Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $583,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 113,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,841,000.
NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.31. 89,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.58. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
