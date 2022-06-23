Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.18. 35,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.33.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,790 shares of company stock worth $3,622,273 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

