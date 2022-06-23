Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.34–$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.00 million-$319.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.96 million. Domo also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.31 EPS.

Shares of DOMO traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,588. Domo has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOMO. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,643.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Domo by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283,783 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Domo by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

