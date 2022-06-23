DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,555,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,748 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 7,654.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,410,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,370 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

