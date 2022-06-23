Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $750,212.53 and $7,204.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00457408 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.