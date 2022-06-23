Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.63. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 16,781 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65,000.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.56% of Dynatronics worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

