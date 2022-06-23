E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.39

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 5047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Separately, Huber Research cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.74.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

