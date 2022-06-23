ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.44). 25,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 148,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.47).

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £79.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.56.

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider Christopher Wilks bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £26,080 ($31,945.12). Also, insider David Hallas bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £38,610 ($47,292.99). Insiders acquired a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $12,069,000 over the last three months.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

