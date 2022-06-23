Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) and Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Head to Head Analysis

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) and Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Edgewise Therapeutics has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revelation Biosciences has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -18.14% -17.53% Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -12.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.81 million ($1.03) -8.03 Revelation Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.13 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Revelation Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Edgewise Therapeutics and Revelation Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Revelation Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 174.08%. Revelation Biosciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,195.77%. Given Revelation Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Revelation Biosciences is more favorable than Edgewise Therapeutics.

Summary

Revelation Biosciences beats Edgewise Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial. It develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Revelation Biosciences (Get Rating)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company is developing therapeutic product candidates, including REVTx-99a for the prevention or treatment of viral infections, including SARS-CoV-2, variants of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinosinusitis, and others; REVTx-99b for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis; and REVTx-200, a nonclinical stage product for intranasal therapy. It is also developing lead diagnostic candidate, such as REVDx-501 to detect various respiratory viral infections. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

