Einsteinium Market Cap Tops $2.18 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $13,601.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,657,714 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

