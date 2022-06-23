Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.40. 33,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 79,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Electra Battery Materials Corporation acquires and explores for resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project, which covers an area of approximately 5,900 acres located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

