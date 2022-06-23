Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.57

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.57 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 22541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,777,000 after buying an additional 357,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,365,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after acquiring an additional 515,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

