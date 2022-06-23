Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.