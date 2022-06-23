Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 88 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.3% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $167.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average is $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

