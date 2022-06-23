Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles @Home ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

