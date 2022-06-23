Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,813 ($22.21) and last traded at GBX 1,808 ($22.15). Approximately 194,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 278,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,786 ($21.88).

Several research analysts have commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.23) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.62) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.09).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,885.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,810.83.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.