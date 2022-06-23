Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.0070

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last week, Enigma has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $97,268.35 and $44,774.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00228106 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000359 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001236 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.00387368 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

