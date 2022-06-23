Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 23rd (AANNF, ADXN, AGCO, AIG, ALK, ATHA, AYI, BCC, COIN, CS)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 23rd:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $129.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,640 ($69.08).

Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.50.

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2.30 price target on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $133.00.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $193.00 target price on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $193.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $218.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$105.00 price target on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

