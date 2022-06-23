Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 23rd (AANNF, ADXN, AGCO, AIG, ALK, ATHA, AYI, BCC, COIN, CS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 23rd:

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $129.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 5,640 ($69.08).

Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.50.

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2.30 price target on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $133.00.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $193.00 target price on the stock.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $193.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $218.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was downgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$105.00 price target on the stock.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

