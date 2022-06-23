Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Ergo has a total market cap of $63.82 million and $491,707.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.99 or 0.00009444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,109.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.16 or 0.05467468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00027613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00267223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00589232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00557881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00076617 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.