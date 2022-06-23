Ethernity Chain Price Hits $6.16 (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $82.74 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,758.37 or 0.95007229 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

ERN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

