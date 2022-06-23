Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,471 Shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $13,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $12,948,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $9,960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $9,761,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $8,964,000.

Get Target Global Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGAAU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Global Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Global Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.