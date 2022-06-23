Exos Asset Management LLC Buys 2,103 Shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skydeck Acquisition were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 39,048.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000.

Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

