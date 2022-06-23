Exos Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA)

Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 467,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.79.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

